Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Here’s how you can get free fries for ‘Fry Week’

You can get free fries this week from McDonald's and Wendy's.
You can get free fries this week from McDonald's and Wendy's.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) – Wednesday is National French Fry Day, and you can score some this week at no cost.

McDonald’s and Wendy’s are giving customers a free order of fries all week long.

No purchase is necessary at McDonald’s, but you do need to order your fries through the app.

Likewise, you have to order your food through the Wendy’s app, but you’ll get your free fries with specific purchases that change each day.

The promotion runs all week at both fast-food chains.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Scott Ervin was captured by the Austin Police Department.
Law enforcement arrests Vernon state hospital escapee
The girl had been missing since July 5.
Missing Wichita Falls 15-year-old found safe
Organizers said the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade affects everyone, not just women.
Three Wichita Falls women to host Bans Off Our Bodies rally
Zachary Kaiser.
Man sentenced for destruction of ‘Forever’ horse statue
A deputy in Florida pulled an 81-year-old man out of a retention pond after he reportedly went...
VIDEO: Deputy finds missing 81-year-old man alive in retention pond

Latest News

Taste of Texas promotes locally made products
Taste of Texas promotes locally made products
Ban Off Our Bodies rally held in Wichita Falls on Saturday
Ban Off Our Bodies rally held in Wichita Falls on Saturday
Riders compete in state BMX qualifiers
Riders compete in state BMX qualifiers
The comradery and passion from the riders was on display.
Riders compete in state BMX qualifiers
At least 14% of people who had the respiratory disease still had symptoms three months after...
COVID-19 symptoms can linger for many weeks, CDC study says