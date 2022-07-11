Email City Guide
Hot weather will continue this week

By Garrett James
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 105 with sunny skies. The wind will be out of the southeast at 10 to 15 mph. Monday night, we will have a low of 72 with clear skies.

Tuesday, we will have a high of 105 with mostly sunny skies. However, Tuesday night, a cold front will arrive. This cold front will cause the high on Wednesday to be right around 100 degrees. We will also have a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday along the cold front.

Thursday, we will have a high of 103 with southeast winds returning. We will have a low of 73 Thursday night. Friday, we will have a high of 102 with mostly sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 70 with mostly clear skies.

Saturday, we will have a high of 102 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 74 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 104 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 76 with partly cloudy skies.

