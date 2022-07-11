Email City Guide
It’s check-in time for your financial goals

A regular review of your financial plan can keep you on track
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
InvestigateTV - No matter the size of your paycheck, having a plan is key to reaching your financial goals.

You might have short-term goals like a vacation or buying a car or house in the next few years. Or maybe you have long-term goals, like putting your retirement or your kids’ education.

Michael Joyce with the financial firm Agili said write down your goals and prioritize them.

“What you need to do is look at the resources that you have to get there and then come up with a plan and how are you going to make those resources reach those, both short term and long-term goals and objectives,” Joyce said.

Joyce suggested that something as simple as writing down the month you plan to make a purchase and calculating how much you need to save can help you stay on track.

If you need help making a plan or revising the one you have, there are many free tools available online. Google’s simple budget tracker or GoodBudget (free option) are just two examples that could help you meet your financial goals.

