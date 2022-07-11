Kate LLC gets approval for tax abatement

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita County Commissioners have approved a tax abatement for Kate LLC, the owners of the old petroleum building.

This was the last box that needed to be checked for the owner to get a project started that’s been years in the making.

Will Kelty has waited over six years to get to this point. He’s had bumps in the road while trying to finance this building, but with help from the city and now the county, he will finally be able to bring his dream to fruition.

“I knew I loved the building, I liked the lines of the building, the question was how to finance it,” Kelty said. “That sent me down a multi-year, 6-year path of trying to figure out how to fund the revitalization of that building.”

Kelty had a vision of making downtown Wichita Falls a more lively and vibrant place by building apartments in the vacant area above the Highlander Public House restaurant. He had a lender lined up, but the agreement fell through.

“And at the 11th hour they pulled out,” Kelty said. “They came up with an excuse but the real reason was they didn’t like Wichita Falls as a market.”

He tried to get financial help from over 50 other lenders over the course of the next couple years, but he had no luck. He then reached out to the City of Wichita Falls and Wichita County for help.

“The tax credit helps make that financially more attractive for me, the property tax abatement,” Kelty said. “It helps the building cash flow, which is what the bank is concerned with.”

The city approved a tax abatement for him months ago and the county approved another one on Monday.

“We also gave him a five-year abatement which will be 50% beginning in January of 23 then 40%, 30%, 20%, 10% and 0% as he starts the 6th year,” Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom said.

The county commissioners liked the outlook of what Kelty has planned and believe this will benefit the county financially years down the road.

“After the abatement, we will be back even because we will gain all that new value,” Gossom said. “When you had a piece of property that was on the books for less than half a million and five years later you hope it is going to be on a value of $5 million or more, then it is going to pay back.”

Kelty wants to make floors two through five student housing.

“So I want to bring them downtown, I want to make downtown feel more like a college community,” Kelty said. “That is my intent on trying to make that student housing so 115 student housing rooms.”

For floors six through 10.

“I am going to convert those upper five floors to apartments, 55 traditional apartment units,” Kelty said. “They are going to vary in size from 800 square feet to 1500 square feet, one bedrooms, two bedrooms and they will be right in the heart of downtown.”

Kelty said with the approval of the tax abatement, it is time to get started on building the units. He said the student housing will be ready to go in the summer of next year, with the apartments hopefully ready the summer after that.

