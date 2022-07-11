Email City Guide
Law enforcement arrests Vernon state hospital escapee

Alexander Scott Ervin was captured by the Austin Police Department.
Alexander Scott Ervin was captured by the Austin Police Department.(Altus Police Department)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - A man who escaped from the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon has been arrested by the Austin Police Department.

29-year-old Alexander Scott Ervin had been on the run after he escaped the hospital on June 26, 2022.

Law enforcement officials had said that Ervin had ties to Austin, TX at the beginning of the investigation. Surveillance video showed him leaving his secure sleeping area and jumping an 8-foot fence before leaving the hospital grounds.

Ervin was committed at the North Texas State Hospital after being acquitted by reason of insanity for murdering his father.

