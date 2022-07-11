Law enforcement arrests Vernon state hospital escapee

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - A man who escaped from the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon has been arrested by the Austin Police Department.

29-year-old Alexander Scott Ervin had been on the run after he escaped the hospital on June 26, 2022.

Law enforcement officials had said that Ervin had ties to Austin, TX at the beginning of the investigation. Surveillance video showed him leaving his secure sleeping area and jumping an 8-foot fence before leaving the hospital grounds.

Ervin was committed at the North Texas State Hospital after being acquitted by reason of insanity for murdering his father.

