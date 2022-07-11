Michael Kuhrt resigns as Victoria ISD deputy superintendent

VICTORIA, Texas (KAUZ) - Former Wichita Falls ISD superintendent Michael Kuhrt resigned Friday as the deputy superintendent of Victoria ISD, a school district in south Texas.

VISD officials said they will accept the resignation at a special board meeting on Tuesday, July 12 at noon. Kuhrt’s resignation does not include additional severance pay, according to a statement from school officials.

"I’d like to begin by thanking you and the Board of Trustees for giving me the opportunity to work in Victoria ISD. I was looking forward to working for you and helping you accomplish the mission of VISD. I wish you and the district nothing but the best in the years to come. However, based on the overwhelming negative and defamatory social media unrest, however false that it may be, I feel that it is in the best interest of the VISD that I resign my position effective July 11, 2022.”

Kuhrt’s appointment at VISD came after the WFISD school board voted 7-0 in April of 2022 to approve his resignation.

He remained on payroll with a “board-approved leave of absence,” using a mix of leave, vacation and non-duty days until his official resignation date of June 30. Kuhrt was set to be paid his full salary and benefits pursuant to his contract through his official resignation date of June 30, 2022. His daily rate of pay was $943.15.

Prior to his resignation, Kuhrt faced heavy public scrutiny amid WFISD’s $9 million deficit and potential program cuts. His departure also came as WFISD is set to construct two new high schools.

Kuhrt started VISD on July 5, and was reportedly overseeing business services, talent, acquisition, support and retention (TASR), maintenance, technology, transportation and athletics prior to his resignation.

