WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A missing 15-year-old Wichita Falls girl has been found safe, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department.

WFPD officials said they received a tip that Kady Marie Aine was at an address in Lawton, OK. Lawton police then reportedly located her and said she was safe.

Aine had been missing since July 5.

