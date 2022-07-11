Porter Hulme continues to make progress in recovery

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 has an update on Porter Hulme, the 10-year-old Texoma boy who was involved in a wreck in May that left him trapped under a one-ton truck.

There were concerns about him being able to walk on his own, but his dad posted an update. Physical therapists are calling him their miracle boy and do not think he will need a wheelchair.

They feel he will be able to walk out of the hospital when the time comes, maybe with a walker or braces below the knees.

Porter still has a long road to recovery but continues to make improvements every day.

