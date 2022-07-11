Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Riders compete in state BMX qualifiers

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Riders competed to qualify for the Texas BMX State Championship on Saturday. This was just one of the five races that riders stopped at throughout the state.

Multiple age groups competed, ranging from two years old to 64. Even though they were all competing against each other, the comradery and passion from the riders was on display.

“The comradery for the women, the interaction, you know, being with younger girls it makes you feel young inside also,” Adrianne Chang-Fields, ranked 7th in 56 and up age group, said. “I like that and joking around with the guys too. Today, I get to race the 41 intermediate men.”

Riders competed in three rounds of races leading up to the main event. For those interested in learning the sport, WeeChiTah BMX will be having their beginner league on Monday, July 11 starting at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Scott Ervin was captured by the Austin Police Department.
Law enforcement arrests Vernon state hospital escapee
The girl had been missing since July 5.
Missing Wichita Falls 15-year-old found safe
Organizers said the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade affects everyone, not just women.
Three Wichita Falls women to host Bans Off Our Bodies rally
Zachary Kaiser.
Man sentenced for destruction of ‘Forever’ horse statue
A deputy in Florida pulled an 81-year-old man out of a retention pond after he reportedly went...
VIDEO: Deputy finds missing 81-year-old man alive in retention pond

Latest News

Taste of Texas promotes locally made products
Taste of Texas promotes locally made products
Ban Off Our Bodies rally held in Wichita Falls on Saturday
Ban Off Our Bodies rally held in Wichita Falls on Saturday
Riders compete in state BMX qualifiers
Riders compete in state BMX qualifiers
“They do well here and they don’t want to leave Wichita Falls."
Dillard’s searching for new home in Wichita Falls