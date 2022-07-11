Riders compete in state BMX qualifiers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Riders competed to qualify for the Texas BMX State Championship on Saturday. This was just one of the five races that riders stopped at throughout the state.

Multiple age groups competed, ranging from two years old to 64. Even though they were all competing against each other, the comradery and passion from the riders was on display.

“The comradery for the women, the interaction, you know, being with younger girls it makes you feel young inside also,” Adrianne Chang-Fields, ranked 7th in 56 and up age group, said. “I like that and joking around with the guys too. Today, I get to race the 41 intermediate men.”

Riders competed in three rounds of races leading up to the main event. For those interested in learning the sport, WeeChiTah BMX will be having their beginner league on Monday, July 11 starting at 6 p.m.

