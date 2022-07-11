Taste of Texas promotes locally made products

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The United Family hosted the Taste of Texas expo over the weekend to showcase dozens of local products.

They also promoted local brands made in Texas by handing out samples. It was an opportunity for guests to see just how many products are made by their neighbors. A few of the items that were included in the expo ranged from the deli, to the market, bakery and more.

This is an annual event, so you can mark your calendar for next year if you missed it this time around.

