WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This is currently the 7th hottest July on record with an average temperature of 89.3. We’ve also seen thirteen 100-degree days in the row and a total of twenty-eight 100-degree days this year. We’ll continue adding the hot weather numbers as more hot weather is in the forecast. Any rain chances will be quite small.

