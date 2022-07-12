Email City Guide
Rain chances could return Wednesday

By Garrett James
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 104 with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 103 with sunny skies. We will also have a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday along a frontal boundary.

Thursday, we will have a high of 104 with southeast winds returning. We will have a low of 74 Thursday night. Friday, we will have a high of 104 with mostly sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 75 with mostly clear skies.

Saturday, we will have a high of 106 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 76 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 104 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 76 with partly cloudy skies.

Monday, we will have a high of 103 with mostly sunny skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 75 with mostly clear skies.

