Rain chances could return Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 104 with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 103 with sunny skies. We will also have a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday along a frontal boundary.

Thursday, we will have a high of 104 with southeast winds returning. We will have a low of 74 Thursday night. Friday, we will have a high of 104 with mostly sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 75 with mostly clear skies.

Saturday, we will have a high of 106 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 76 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 104 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 76 with partly cloudy skies.

Monday, we will have a high of 103 with mostly sunny skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 75 with mostly clear skies.

