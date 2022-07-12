Safely sharing the road with semi’s

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -There were no injuries after a semi and SUV collided earlier today in Clay County. This serves as a reminder for drivers to take extra care sharing the road with semi-trucks on Texas roadways.

Crashes between passenger vehicles and other large trucks can often lead to death or serious injury.

Thousands of large trucks and 18-wheelers transport goods along busy Texas highways every day. Some weigh 20 times more than an average car. Big rig crashes result in about 5,000 deaths per year. Officials say a person is seriously injured or killed in a crash caused by 18-wheelers every 15 minutes. It is important to be attentive and give extra space when sharing the road with these big rigs.

“Now you need to know your dealing with an 80-thousand pound vehicle. That’s gonna need a whole football field to stop. “ Adele Lewis TxDOT IPO, said, “So that is a major concern you need to be extra cautious when your around one of these trucks.”

Large trucks also have more blind spots, and those blind spots have a huge surface area. Passengers should avoid the front, back, and sides of semi-trucks. A good rule of thumb is, that if you can’t see the truck driver in the truck’s side mirror, he can’t see you.

TxDOT suggests giving trucks extra space for time to react, safely passing when you can, and making sure to keep distractions away while driving.

