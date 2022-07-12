TxDot crews dealing with extreme heat

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Today marks the 28th day we have hit over 100 degrees in Texoma. This may not mean much to those that work indoors, but construction workers are having to work around the hottest parts of the day so they don’t get heat exhaustion.

This is the most days over 100 degrees that we have seen in about a decade, which means extreme working conditions for construction workers. They are having to adjust how and when they work, and take extra precautions to stay safe in the heat. The number one rule, is to stay hydrated.

“Don’t forget to drink your water,” Brian Moore, maintenance supervisor for TxDot, Wichita County said. “If we start getting thirsty, it’s too late then.”

TxDot crews are battling the extreme heat while working on our roadways. Adjustments are made to keep them out of the sun as much as possible while ensuring the projects are kept on track.

“We are trying to get out a little earlier so we can wrap up earlier in the evening,” Moore said. “The guys are drinking a lot of water. We are adding in those electrolyte additives, Gatorade supplements. We are rotating guys in and out, getting more breaks through the hotter part of the day as we can.”

To help, crews put on multiple layers of sun-screen or wear long sleeves.

“A lot of the guys wear the big brims on their hats, that helps a lot with breaking the sun,” Moore said. “You will see some of us with those shades on the back that cool off. We have some little towels that we wet and water, some of the guys like that.”

Jobs like laying asphalt means they sometimes have to deal with combined temperatures of over 250 degrees.

“It adds a lot of temperatures to it,” Moore said. “The guys on the lay down machine, they will move up there and work. When they get a break you will see them move away from it and it is for that reason.”

Adding insult to injury, they have to wait until the asphalt cools before they can leave, which takes much longer because it is so hot outside.

“Paving just takes time,” Moore said. “We have to have these hot mix brought into us and it makes for long days. These guys understand it, they understand they are on a paving crew and they are working real hard. It is just part of what we do.”

TxDot crews are making sure their workers are taken care of and getting the breaks they need. Officials say they will continue to work earlier in the day to avoid the hotter hours and hope relief is in the forecast soon.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.