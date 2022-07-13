Gabriel Project supports mothers in need

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An event with the goal of helping soon-to-be mothers took place Tuesday evening in Wichita Falls.

It’s called the Gabriel Project and it was hosted by Catholic Charities Fort Worth at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

The program pairs expectant mothers with volunteers, also known as angels, who provide help, including childcare, transportation and housing. They provide items such as diapers, wipes and bottles for the baby when the mothers are close to delivery.

“At Catholic Charities, we believe every family has a right to a dignified life free from the obstacles and barriers that might keep them in poverty or hold them back from achieving there bigger brighter future, so in addition to the friendship and encouragement our angels provide, Catholic Charities is further supporting moms with access to need resources to address some of bigger, more challenging barriers they might be facing,” Kasey Whitley, with Catholic Charities, said.

The Gabriel Project has provided care and support for women over the last 20 years. It has served 110 families so far this year.

