Gov. Abbott “disappointed” by leak of Uvalde surveillance footage

UVALDE, Texas (KAUZ) - Governor Greg Abbott’s office released a statement Wednesday on the early release of the Uvalde surveillance footage of police officers in the hallway of Robb Elementary School.

“Governor Abbott is disheartened and disappointed that this video was leaked before the victims’ families and the Uvalde community—those most affected by this tragedy—had the opportunity to view it. The Governor has been clear since day one that he expects all information surrounding the tragedy at Robb School Elementary to be released, and we do appreciate that the Uvalde community is getting answers. The investigations being conducted by the Texas Rangers and the FBI are ongoing, and we look forward to the full results being shared with the victims’ families and the public, who deserve the full truth of what happened that tragic day.”

The footage, which was supposed to be privately viewed by the victims’ families on Sunday, shows the shooter entering the school, walking down an empty hallway, and firing into classrooms.

It also shows the first moments heavily armed police arrive at the school but fail to take down the shooter until an hour and 17 minutes after he entered.

“The way that video was released today is one of the most chicken things I’ve ever seen,” Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said.

The video was published Tuesday by the Austin American-Statesman.

In a statement, DPS Director Steve McCraw said the video provides “horrifying evidence” that the law enforcement response was a failure.

