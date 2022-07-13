Gov. Abbott “disappointed” by leak of Uvalde surveillance footage
UVALDE, Texas (KAUZ) - Governor Greg Abbott’s office released a statement Wednesday on the early release of the Uvalde surveillance footage of police officers in the hallway of Robb Elementary School.
The footage, which was supposed to be privately viewed by the victims’ families on Sunday, shows the shooter entering the school, walking down an empty hallway, and firing into classrooms.
It also shows the first moments heavily armed police arrive at the school but fail to take down the shooter until an hour and 17 minutes after he entered.
“The way that video was released today is one of the most chicken things I’ve ever seen,” Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said.
The video was published Tuesday by the Austin American-Statesman.
In a statement, DPS Director Steve McCraw said the video provides “horrifying evidence” that the law enforcement response was a failure.
