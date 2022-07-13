Email City Guide
Isolated storm chances are possible Thursday

By Garrett James
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday we will have a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. On Wednesday, we will have a high of 103 with mostly sunny skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 106 with southeast winds returning. Thursday afternoon, a few pop-up showers and storms may be possible. We will have a low of 74 Thursday night.

Friday, we will have a high of 107 with mostly sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 75 with mostly clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 107 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 77 with partly cloudy skies.

Sunday, we will have a high of 105 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 76 with partly cloudy skies. Monday, we will have a high of 106 with mostly sunny skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 75 with mostly clear skies.

