Man takes plea deal for 2018 Wichita Falls murder

Eric Glenn Lee II.
Eric Glenn Lee II.(Wichita County LEC)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man charged in connection to a 2018 Wichita Falls murder took a plea deal on Tuesday.

Judge Meredith Kennedy sentenced Eric Glenn Lee II to 45 years in prison for the shooting death of Matthew Liggins.

Police said Liggins was shot and killed during a robbery in 2018 in the 1000 block of Juarez.

Lee has been in jail since then, so he was given credit for timed served.

