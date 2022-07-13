Email City Guide
Road repairs coming to Precinct 2

By Michael Grace
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Over the last few months, News Channel 6 has covered the conditions of roads in Precinct 2 of Wichita County and the ongoing complaints of residents in the area. But things are finally starting to smooth over.

“We have about 4.5-5 miles that we’re doing in Precinct 2 this year,” Precinct 2 Commissioner Mickey Fincannon said.

And those miles include the Daniels Road Bridge, which is back open with temporary gravel after Fincannon says it collapsed on June 24.

“We’ll come back and dig that gravel out, and we’ll lay hot asphalt in there and asphalt that road back and get it sealed up,” Fincannon said. “So, we’ll probably be working on that next week.”

Instead of bidding a contract for the repair, the county was able to replace it with the help of Precinct 2 Road and Bridge, which saved the county time and money.

And once the asphalt is complete on the bridge, it’s onto the next project.

“As soon as we’re done with that asphalt, we’ll move over to River Road and start cutting out those bad spots and fill those in too,” Fincannon said.

So, for now, stay on high alert for potholes, but know that change is finally around the corner.

