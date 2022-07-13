Take charge of your health with a Live Well workshop

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Live Well Program at the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District wants to help you take back your health and they are doing it through an upcoming workshop.

Living with a chronic condition such as diabetes, arthritis or high blood pressure can be a daily challenge, but it doesn’t have to be. This workshop is meant to help you take charge of your health and feel better because if you don’t start early, it can have a snowball effect.

“You might endure sleep deprivation,” Jelecia Miller, program manager, said. “Then you might incur anxious at work because you are not sleeping enough, then you might incur anxiety because then you don’t feel like you are producing enough at work. It is just a continued cycle.”

The classes are free and open to the public. They get underway Tuesday, July 19 at the health district from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

You can call them to register at (940) 757-1662 or sign up online by clicking here.

