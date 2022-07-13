Texas A&M AgriLife collects unwanted agricultural pesticides

ELECTRA, Texas (KAUZ) - If you have unwanted agriculture pesticides that you’re struggling to get rid of, the Texas Department of Agriculture might be able to help you out.

They’re partnering with Texas A&M AgriLife extension to bring pesticide collection activities to the entire state of Texas. News Channel 6 caught up with them in Electra Wednesday morning.

“This gets the potentially dangerous things out of the environment and away from people that could be harmful,” Henry Krusekopf, assistant regional director for region 2, said. “Assistance to the farmers, ranchers, the homeowners and also the environment in general.”

They estimate around 60,000 pounds of pesticides were collected on Wednesday. They’ve done eight events since 2018 and have collected around half a million pounds of those dangerous pesticides to date.

