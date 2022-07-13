Uvalde mayor slams early release of shooting video: “One of the most chicken things I’ve ever seen”

UVALDE, Texas (CBS NEWS) - Newly released video is raising questions about law enforcement’s response to the May 24 school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,Texas.

The video was released on Tuesday by the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE after a contentious fight by government officials who opposed releasing it.

The edited video shows the shooter entering the school, walking down an empty hallway, and firing into classrooms.

It also shows the first moments heavily armed police arrive at the school but fail to take down the shooter until an hour and 17 minutes after he entered.

The release of the video came as a surprise to the families of the 19 children and two teachers who were killed during the Robb Elementary School shooting. They were supposed to privately view the video on Sunday.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin berated the media for sharing the leaked video in a Uvalde City Council Meeting.

“The way that video was released today is one of the most chicken things I’ve ever seen,” he said.

But some community members said the criticism was misguided. Adam Martinez’s son escaped the school during the shooting. He called the law enforcement response “a disgrace.”

“It’s like PTSD. You see ‘em and you just want to go after them, you know? Anger. Rage. They’re just cowards. They need to resign,” Martinez said.

Nicole Ogburn taught fourth grade at Robb Elementary School and told CBS News the gunman fired into her classroom from the parking lot.

“There wasn’t just one person failing us, it was multiple people. Nobody’s ever gonna know how many of those could’ve been saved,” she said.

The footage came out as several families of the children killed were in Washington, D.C, advocating for gun reform.

A private screening of the video is still scheduled to take place, although some family members told CBS News’ Lilia Luciano they had no idea such an event was planned. Others said they have no intention of watching the footage at all.

