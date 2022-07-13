WFAFB plans Saturday food distribution

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is planning another food distribution through Texas Pandemic Emergency Assistance funds.

It’s this Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Cars can line up southbound on Armory Road. Families that have been affected by COVID with at least one child in the household qualify for this distribution. This will be self-declared information and does not require any supplementary forms.

The food bank will be offering fresh produce, frozen meat and vegetables, and a 30 pound box of dry goods.

“COVID affected everybody differently, whether it’s medical bills, whether it’s job loss, whether it’s taking care of their children because the day care got shut down,” Simon Welch, WFAFB marketing director, said. “Things like that there were a lot of expenses that were built up over the course of COVID that are still building up for some.”

The food bank wants residents to know they are here to make sure those families have food to eat. Welch said they’ll do whatever they can to help out.

