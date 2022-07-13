WFPD cites distracted driving as cause of morning wreck

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - First responders were called to a pin-in accident around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday morning. Drivers could see a work truck flipped on its side along the 3300 block of Kell West Freeway.

According to officers on the scene, the driver was on his phone, ‘not paying attention.’ When the driver looked up, they hit the guard rail and the truck flipped on its side. Luckily, the driver walked away with no injuries, and the passenger had a minor cut on their hand, WFPD said.

At the time this story was published, the scene had been cleared and traffic was back to normal. TxDOT will remain on the scene to inspect the damage to the guardrail.

