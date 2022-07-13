Email City Guide
WFPD talks dangers of fentanyl tracings found on money

By Tanner Deleon
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Fentanyl continues to find its way inside homes, resulting in overdose deaths across the nation. Now, it is being found on money in the streets.

There have been two confirmed cases, one in Tennessee and one in Alabama. It used to be a sign of good luck if you stumbled across money outside, but that isn’t the case anymore.

The Wichita Falls Police Department is urging residents to use caution if they find money outside. They realize fentanyl use has been increasing across the nation and even here in Texoma. Officials said they know from experience that even the smallest amount of fentanyl can cause problems.

“Law enforcement officers at the very beginning as we began to come more and more familiar with it, that was some of the first ones I had heard about were actual narcotic officers who were exposed to it accidentally ended up in the hospital,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Public Information Officer for WFPD said.

If something seems off about a dollar bill you want to pick up, he said to use gloves or something to protect your skin and see if there is a drug substance on it.

There haven’t been any reports of this happening in Texoma, but WFPD officials said they will continue to work to get fentanyl and other drugs off the streets.

