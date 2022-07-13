Wichita Falls ISD applies for federal grants

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD is applying for federal grants for the 2022-2023 school year.

Gary Patterson, the district’s financial consultant, said despite receiving four grants and budget cuts made in April, the district will still be in a $3 million deficit.

Board members did not approve the transfer policy that was presented Tuesday afternoon. They had an issue with who would be on the district transfer committee, citing possible conflicts of interest.

“I mean I think that’s full of potential problems that somebody’s treated one way versus somebody else because they have friends on the committee,” Katherine McGregor, WFISD board member, said.

The board of trustees agreed to continue making adjustments to the policy for the time being.

The topic of allowing homeschooled students to participate in UIL activities was briefly discussed by the board. The item is expected to be voted on at the next school board meeting.

“I think we could do that, especially the point you made about bringing new families or opening the door to bring new families into the district, which obviously is in the situation that we’ve been fighting these last couple of months because of lost enrollment,” Bob Payton, WFISD board member, said.

The next board meeting will be on July 18 following the meet and greet reception of the new superintendent, Dr. Donny Lee.

