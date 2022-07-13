Wichita Falls ISD offers free summer meals for students

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The summer meals program offered by Wichita Falls ISD is ongoing. The district offers free meals to anyone 18 years old and under.

This program is back to serving pre-pandemic style and is available to anyone, including students outside of the district.

Since school is out, they wanted to help those that rely on school meals throughout the academic year. The summer meals have been available since the beginning of June and will continue through the end of July.

Marketing specialist Emily Kincaid said they have served 12,000 meals so far, but she wants more people to know about this program in an effort to help avoid waste.

“Per TDA and FDA, we do have to dispose of the food afterward,” Kincaid said. “We’ve offered this for many years now and so we want to make sure that people know about it and know that they can take advantage of it if they’d like to.”

There’s multiple locations where summer meals are offered. They calculate projections to avoid waste depending on the area, students enrolled and other data, but it’s not always accurate.

