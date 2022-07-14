Email City Guide
Backdoor Theatre summer youth musical returns

The theatre is putting on performances of The Addams family.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Backdoor Theatre in Wichita Falls is here with their summer youth musical.

The theatre is putting on performances of The Addams family. It’s the perfect night out for the family, as the comical musical centers around the wackiness of Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, and how her family reacts to her bringing home a sweet human boyfriend.

Show dates start Friday, June 15 and will run all the way through the 30th of this month. You can purchase tickets by clicking here.

