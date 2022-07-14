Email City Guide
Blue Bell releases new flavor for National Ice Cream Month
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In honor of National Ice Cream Month, Blue Bell is celebrating by releasing a new ice cream flavor: oatmeal cream pie.

Company officials describe the flavor as “a delicious oatmeal flavored ice cream with hints of brown sugar mixed with soft oatmeal cookies and a vanilla icing swirl.”

“We have taken all of the best parts of an oatmeal cream pie and combined it with our ice cream,” Jimmy Lawhorn, vice president, sales and marketing for Blue Bell, said. “You immediately taste the sweetness of the brown sugar in the ice cream, but it is subtle. Once the vanilla icing swirl hits your taste buds, you know this is going to be good. The texture and taste of the soft oatmeal cookies tie it all together. It is just like eating a homemade oatmeal cream pie, but in ice cream form.”

The new ice cream is available in half gallon and pint sizes while supplies last.

Blue Bell is also adding a Strawberry Lemonade Ice Cream flavor this summer. It’s described as “a delicious strawberry ice cream swirled with a refreshing lemonade sherbet sprinkled with lemon flavored flakes.”

Strawberry Lemonade is sold in half gallon and pint sizes, but only for a limited time.

“We are excited to have two new flavors in stores this month,” Lawhorn said. “Over the years we have introduced many innovative flavors that have become fan-favorites, like Moo-llennium Crunch, Bride’s Cake and Cookie Two Step. The delicious combinations are endless!”

