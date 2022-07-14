Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Burkburnett ISD installs disc golf course

By Tanner Deleon
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Burkburnett ISD has installed it’s first ever disc golf course.

It’s in partnership with the City of Burkburnett and the Burkburnett Development Corporation and is a 13-hole beginner course behind the north end of the football parking lot.

It is free to use and open to the public this summer, but the course will be closed to the public when school starts during school hours.

“When more kids get involved with disc golf and they really start to get into it, we want to start a disc golf club here at the high school and possibly even a competitive disc golf team,” Robert Daiker, Burkburnett High School outdoor education teacher, said.

Burkburnett ISD will continue to add obstacles to the course over the next few months, and while the dates are not on the calendar, they will also have free instructional clinics throughout the year to teach people how to play.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD cleared the scene but TxDOT officials will assess guardrail damage.
WFPD cites distracted driving as cause of morning wreck
fentanyl tracings found on money
WFPD talks dangers of fentanyl tracings found on money
Kuhrt had started his new position at Victoria ISD on July 5.
Michael Kuhrt resigns as Victoria ISD deputy superintendent
Families that have been affected by COVID with at least one child in the household qualify for...
WFAFB plans Saturday food distribution
Eric Glenn Lee II.
Man takes plea deal for 2018 Wichita Falls murder

Latest News

The theatre is putting on performances of The Addams family.
Backdoor Theatre summer youth musical returns
Burkburnett ISD installs disc golf course
Burkburnett ISD installs disc golf course
WFPD speaks on runaway policy
WFPD speaks on runaway policy
Anyone can call to report a missing person as soon as it happens, despite rumors of needing to...
WFPD’s next steps after a runaway is reported