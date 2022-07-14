Burkburnett ISD installs disc golf course

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Burkburnett ISD has installed it’s first ever disc golf course.

It’s in partnership with the City of Burkburnett and the Burkburnett Development Corporation and is a 13-hole beginner course behind the north end of the football parking lot.

It is free to use and open to the public this summer, but the course will be closed to the public when school starts during school hours.

“When more kids get involved with disc golf and they really start to get into it, we want to start a disc golf club here at the high school and possibly even a competitive disc golf team,” Robert Daiker, Burkburnett High School outdoor education teacher, said.

Burkburnett ISD will continue to add obstacles to the course over the next few months, and while the dates are not on the calendar, they will also have free instructional clinics throughout the year to teach people how to play.

