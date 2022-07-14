Email City Guide
Business owners hope to revive Sikes Senter Mall

By Alex Carrion
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is gathering the latest on work being done to revive the image of Sikes Senter Mall.

Despite recently losing some big box retailers, a business owner said the mall is still at 80% capacity and growing. Some owners are looking at these stores closing as an opportunity for more locals to move in and help make it into a fun place for families to come and share experiences.

A band of store owners have come together, unofficially calling themselves “The Village.” Their goal is to bring more family-friendly activities, local boutiques and live events in the near future.

It’s an idea they brought to the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce and received positive feedback.

“We want to retain the name and the history of Sikes Senter, but we also want to bring in so these new guys can make their own history with Sikes Senter, but bring it in on the way that it should be for their generation,” Flash Masterson, entrepreneur, said.

With anchor retailers like Dillard’s and Old Navy leaving the mall, these owners hope this will help build value for locally owned businesses while creating sustainable jobs for the community.

You can already see some of the revitalization efforts and plans for more are in the near future

