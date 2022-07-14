Email City Guide
Isolated storms are possible Thursday afternoon

By Garrett James
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have a high of 105 with southeast winds returning. Thursday afternoon, a few pop-up showers and storms may be possible. We will have a low of 72 Thursday night. Friday, we will have a high of 107 with mostly sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 75 with mostly clear skies.

Saturday, we will have a high of 107 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 78 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 106 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 79 with partly cloudy skies. Monday, we will have a high of 107 with mostly sunny skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 79 with mostly clear skies.

Tuesday, we will have a high of 107 with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 80 with mostly clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 107 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 79 with partly cloudy skies.

