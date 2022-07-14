Email City Guide
Kid’s Community Champions Day has largest turnout yet

By Alex Carrion
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One of the biggest single-day volunteering events for children in our area took place on Thursday.

Organizers said this was the biggest event they’ve had for Kid’s Community Champions Day. 95 kids registered for this year’s event, and after a quick breakfast they loaded up to deliver meals to those in need.

“Haven’t had a little girl bring this before.”

Meals on Wheels clients got quite the surprise when beaming kids knocked on their door.

“It is really is a heartwarming event because when you think about it, about 40% of our clients see no one except for their Meals on Wheels volunteer each day. So they really form a connection with their volunteer that delivers their meals.” Amanda Culley, Director of Marketing for The Kitchen, said. “So, being able to provide them, just a different smiling face while delivering their meal all while bringing them that joy. Maybe they don’t get to see their grandkids or their nieces and nephews.”

Kid’s Community Champions Day introduces these kids to helping others, fills their clients’ appetites, and touches the hearts of adult volunteers.

“It fills your soul. It does, to know that you’re helping somebody else. You know, we take for granted the things we have and the ability to just get in the car and run to the fast food place or go to the grocery store.” Angela Culley, Meals on Wheels volunteer, said. “They don’t have those luxuries, so it really makes you feel good to know that you’re helping them out and you’re being able to build that relationship.”

News Channel 6 went with 8-year-old Addison on her route, and while a little shy, she was all smiling while delivering the meals. She said her favorite part of the day was giving food to the people.

The kids were rewarded with a sweet treat at the end of the day. Many are looking forward to next year.

“This is the biggest turnout we’ve had.” Culley said, “This year, with this being our third year, we hope it just continues to grow and grow.”

Meals on Wheels has fed the community for over 50 years. Its success as a program is dependent upon its volunteers.

