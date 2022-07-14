Email City Guide
Man sentenced to 12 years for aggravated robbery

William Henderson.
William Henderson.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison after pepper-spraying and robbing a wheelchair-bound woman in Wichita Falls.

William Henderson reportedly pursued the woman on July 26, 2021 on 16th Street. Once he caught her, Henderson allegedly pepper sprayed her and took one of her only possessions, a purple duffle bag, from the back of her wheelchair.

“Targeting the disabled is disgusting. This prosecution and the jury’s prison sentence demonstrates we have zero-tolerance for this depraved behavior toward the vulnerable,” Criminal Chief Dobie Kosub said.

Prosecutors said residents of a nearby home heard the victim screaming and tried to help her by pouring milk on her face. Henderson left the scene, but was later arrested by the Wichita Falls Police Department.

“The defendant is nothing more than a coward and a bully,” Kosub said. “The 12-year sentence he received from this jury indicates just how our citizens feel about such ridiculous behavior.”

The jury also reportedly heard of assaultive offenses the defendant had committed as a juvenile and three separate incidents of assault on staff since the defendant has been in jail.

Rochelle Conbrey, a second suspect in this case, testified at Henderson’s trial. Her case remains pending at this time.

