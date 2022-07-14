Email City Guide
More Hot Weather into the Weekend

By Ken Johnson
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thursday was the 30th time at 100 or higher in Wichita Falls and the 15th day in a row of the triple digit heat. It’s not cooling off ANY TIME SOON. Expect highs above 105 into the weekend and perhaps up closer to 110 or higher by early next week. There’s no rain in site and drought conditions will remain at severe too extreme in the area.

