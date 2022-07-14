Texas A&M AgriLife repairing peanut sheller after tornado damage

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Less than a year after the brand new Texas A&M AgriLife peanut sheller was unveiled in Vernon, it was destroyed by a tornado that hit the plant and surrounding areas back in May.

This has affected peanut production but shouldn’t cause a shortage as long as repairs go smoothly.

That doesn’t elude the challenging process of having to recover everything that was lost or destroyed, putting a dent in the wallets of many in hopes they can get the facility back up and running as quickly as possible.

“It has affected production of the peanuts for us tremendously,” Sean Stephens. assistant manager at Foundation Seed, said.

The Texas A&M AgriLife peanut sheller is recovering from the devastating F3 tornado that hit just two months ago, destroying almost everything in its path before they were even able to use the facility.

“All of the equipment that gets the peanuts to the sheller has been damaged and destroyed,” Richard Vierling, Vernon Research Center director, said. “It is going to change how we do business here at the foundation seed.”

“The tornado happened on Wednesday, that Friday we were going to shell one of our variety’s so we could plant it,” Stephens said. “We were not able to do that so that has put us behind.”

This has caused the production of peanuts to fall behind, but that’s not the only issue, the production of wheat is being threatened as well.

“And the reason we are doing this is, number one, I need to clean that wheat, so there will not be a shortage of wheat for this next fall season,” Stephens said.

That’s why they are putting up a temporary wall instead of rebuilding it completely right now, but that’s not the only reason.

“Second reason that temporary wall that I am excited to have it put up is to protect that shelling line because as it is right now it is sitting in the open,” Stephens said.

He anticipates that the wheat machine will be ready to use by next week and he knows he has to work fast once it is.

“One of the reasons I need to get the wheat cleaned as quick as I can is because once I do, I will be out of the construction crew’s way and they will be able to start working on the reconstruction of our building,” Stephens said.

But officials are happy at the speed everyone has been working at, which has them confident there will not be a shortage in production.

“Universities sometime move slowly but that has not been the case here,” Vierling said. “We have got very good support from campus and they are moving at a speed that most universities do not move at to get us back up and running.”

“There will be no shortage for peanuts,” Stephens said. “We have a plan in place that we will be able to move forward and stay on pace.”

It has been a challenge to get the facility back up and running and the extreme heat hasn’t made it any easier, but as of now they expect the peanut sheller to be fully reconstructed and ready for production by September of next year.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.