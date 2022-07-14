Email City Guide
Texoma Gives nonprofit registration ends July 31

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Nonprofits able to register for the 2022 Texoma Gives event until July 31.

It’s an annual day of giving that helps support hundreds of nonprofits in our area. Anyone can support their nonprofit of choice by making a donation online during the event on Sept. 8, 2022.

In 2021, the final count was over $1.8 million donated through more than 5,700 donors. To register your nonprofit, click here.

