WFFD responds to early morning garage fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The WFFD responded to a detached garage fire early this morning in Wichita Falls.

Firefighters were called to a structure fire in the 1900 block of 8th Street around 3:30a.m.

Assistant Fire Marshal Edward Mawson says the structure is a detached garage with an apartment above it. The blaze was started by an unattended fire on the first floor of the building.

The structure had no utilities and was being lived in by homeless people, who officials say were not there when they arrived.

It took fire crews about 20 minutes to get the flames under control.

No injuries were reported.

