WFPD’s next steps after a runaway is reported

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The parents of a 15-year-old Wichita Falls girl that went missing last week expressed their gratitude when she was found safe Monday in Lawton.

Her father said she was in great spirits and thanked everyone who helped spread the word to help bring her home; that included the Wichita Falls Police Department.

The department spoke with News Channel 6 about its policy on missing kids and teens.

“How vulnerable is this child out there in the public by themselves? If you’ve got a two-year-old that’s running around somewhere, we need to find them quick,” WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.

When the WFPD gets reports of a missing child or runaway under the age of 18, the next steps depend on the age and other circumstances, like mental illness or chronic health conditions. Eipper said the urgency of the case depends on those details.

In some extreme cases that meet certain criteria, AMBER Alerts may be included, but Eipper said most of the time an effective way to find a runaway child or missing person has been sharing the information with the media.

“We get the PIO involved and we determine whether there’s going to be some kind of alert sent out or just a simple news release with pictures and information and that goes on until we find them,” Eipper said.

A recent case involved 15-year-old Kady Aine, who went missing for about a week before she was found safe. Her information was shared with News Channel 6 and other media outlets.

“In this latest case, which was so important and so encouraging, is the way that we work together with our media as we shared pictures of Kady, who we were looking for, this 15-year-old,” Eipper said. “We had so many people calling saying, “I think I saw her” and that means it’s working.”

Eipper encourages anyone to immediately report a missing person despite rumors of needing to wait 24 hours. He said it’s a common misconception and completely false.

