City of Olney enters phase 2 of drought plan

OLNEY, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Olney entered phase two of its drought contingency plan on Friday, according to city officials.

This means water use is now limited based on street addresses, and is not allowed on Wednesdays.

Residents with street addresses ending with an odd number or with an address outside of the city limits that is south of State Highway 14 may only water their lawns on Saturdays, Mondays and Thursdays.

Residents with street addresses ending with an even number or with an address outside of the city limits that is north of State Highway 14 may only water lawns on Sundays, Tuesdays and Fridays.

Watering is prohibited from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for everyone. The city defines watering as “the watering of lawns by any means and use of water for noncommercial washing of vehicles, windows, driveways, sidewalks or other outside uses of the city water.”

The move comes after water supply for the City of Olney dropped to an elevation of 1133 feet.

