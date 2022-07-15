Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

City of Olney enters phase 2 of drought plan

The move comes after water supply for the City of Olney dropped to an elevation of 1133 feet.
The move comes after water supply for the City of Olney dropped to an elevation of 1133 feet.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLNEY, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Olney entered phase two of its drought contingency plan on Friday, according to city officials.

This means water use is now limited based on street addresses, and is not allowed on Wednesdays.

Residents with street addresses ending with an odd number or with an address outside of the city limits that is south of State Highway 14 may only water their lawns on Saturdays, Mondays and Thursdays.

Residents with street addresses ending with an even number or with an address outside of the city limits that is north of State Highway 14 may only water lawns on Sundays, Tuesdays and Fridays.

Watering is prohibited from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for everyone. The city defines watering as “the watering of lawns by any means and use of water for noncommercial washing of vehicles, windows, driveways, sidewalks or other outside uses of the city water.”

The move comes after water supply for the City of Olney dropped to an elevation of 1133 feet.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers look over the scene of a fatal car wreck...
Feds: Father had meth in system, was driving truck in fatal collision with golf team van
Despite recently losing some big box retailers, a business owner said the mall is still at 80%...
Business owners hope to revive Sikes Senter Mall
Blue Bell releases new flavor for National Ice Cream Month
Blue Bell releases new flavor for National Ice Cream Month
fentanyl tracings found on money
WFPD talks dangers of fentanyl tracings found on money
In this photo taken from surveillance video provided by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent...
Lawmaker: Officer checking phone in Uvalde video is husband of slain teacher

Latest News

Family, friends hold memorial for Johnny Perez
Family, friends hold memorial for Johnny Perez
City of Vernon speaks on Roy Orbison mural
City of Vernon speaks on Roy Orbison mural
Southern Grit Advocacy warns of sextortion
Southern Grit Advocacy warns of sextortion
Red River Valley Museum hosts 21st annual art show
Red River Valley Museum hosts 21st annual art show