City of Vernon speaks on Roy Orbison mural

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - The mural of American singer and songwriter Roy Orbison in Vernon, finished just two years ago, is now almost nonexistent.

The founding father of rock and roll was born in the Texoma town in 1936 and recorded nine top 10 singles between 1960 and 1965, including his most famous: Pretty Woman.

When the work of art was complete, Vernon’s tourism director Amanda Lehman said the town was in awe, but the mural started to fall apart after some complications with the canvas.

“It’s disappointing, the wall. Some of the stucco on the wall fell and we are devastated and personally, I’m heartbroken over it,” Lehman said.

This left residents confused about the future of the town’s famous painting.

“It was a very nice one and it brought a lot of people together,” Kim Weaver, Vernon resident, said. “Everybody enjoyed looking at it, just like the hibiscus on the other side, you know, down on Wilbarger St. That’s part of our history.”

Lehman said they are currently trying to negotiate with Selena Mize, the original artist of the mural. They even plan on expanding the painting into part of the sidewalk. A rough draft has been made and groundwork has already started to be constructed.

While there are a lot of things up in the air at the moment, one thing’s for sure: they will have a mural of Roy Orbison.

“We are trying to work something out with the original artist,” Lehman said. “Obviously, the original mural of Orbison was beautiful and we loved it. Regardless, we will have a mural there of Roy Orbison.”

News Channel 6 reached out to Mize about the mural, but she decided not to comment at this time.

