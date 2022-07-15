Email City Guide
Dot is looking for her forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Diann Bowman with the Wichita Falls Animal Services Center stopped by News channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to our Pet of the Week.

Dot loves to play and nap, and she is looking for her forever home.

If you are interested in adopting our furry friend, the adoption fee of $40 is being waived from July 5-17 due to the fact that many pets go missing after July 4 because of all the fireworks. You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal.

The fee usually cover basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping and a city license.

