Even Hotter Next Week

By Ken Johnson
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The recipe is right for some really hot weather this weekend and especially next week. A bubble of hot air, combined with a very dry ground and increasing winds out of the south will lead to highs rising above 110 for a few days next week. This type of heat will create a strain on our power grid and could become deadly. Make sure you have ways to stay hydrated and cool.

