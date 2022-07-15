Even Hotter Next Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The recipe is right for some really hot weather this weekend and especially next week. A bubble of hot air, combined with a very dry ground and increasing winds out of the south will lead to highs rising above 110 for a few days next week. This type of heat will create a strain on our power grid and could become deadly. Make sure you have ways to stay hydrated and cool.

