Family, friends hold memorial for Johnny Perez

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday marks one year since the death of 22-year-old Johnny Perez.

Perez was found dead from a gunshot wound in his Wichita Falls apartment on Thursday, July 15, 2021, and to this day, no one has been arrested for the crime.

Family and friends gathered for a memorial and balloon release on Thursday, July 14. His loved ones are seeking justice and confronting the issue of gun violence in the community.

“Somebody needs to come forward, somebody out there knows something,” Joanne Gelacio, aunt, said. “I know they do and they need to come forward, just speak up cause Johnny deserves all the justice, His family, we all deserve it. He didn’t deserve what happened to him, he never hurt nobody, he didn’t deserve it.”

Perez’s uncle said the investigation is ongoing, and detectives are working on new leads.

If you have any information on this crime, WFPD is encouraging citizens to report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here, or call the WFPD non-emergency number at (940) 720-5000.

As always with Crime Stoppers, you never have to leave your name, and you could earn a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and board approval.

