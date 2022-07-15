Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Father of 7 dies by electrocution in roofing job site accident

A Tennessee father of seven died by electrocution while working on a roof. His grieving family is trying to come to terms with what happened. (Source: WSMV)
By Marissa Sulek and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A Tennessee father of seven died by electrocution while working on a roof Monday.

His grieving family is trying to come to terms with what happened.

Enoc Hernandez leaves behind his wife, Ingrid Delcid, and seven children. Their daughter Jennifer Amaya said her mom’s heartbreak is so bad that she couldn’t breathe, and the kids had to take her to the hospital.

“It’s hard, you know,” Amaya said through tears. “We still can’t process it.”

Amaya said on Monday, her mom was on her way to bring her husband his lunch at a job site, something she did frequently.

“She was always there to bring him his own lunch and all the workers too. Like, all the workers adored her and everything like that,” Amaya said.

Before Delcid arrived at the job site, she got a devastating phone call. She was told a ladder fell on a powerline. Enoc was electrocuted and died. Two other men were critically injured.

Now, Delcid is a widow and a single mother. Her kids range in age from 7 months old to 23 years old. The family is now unsure how to move on without him.

“He was always bringing our daily bread,” Amaya said. “He was our provider to us.”

The family has been in touch with the other two men who were hurt. They said they may have to have their legs amputated.

Enoc Hernandez’s funeral is scheduled for Thursday. To help the family with expenses, friends and coworkers have set up two GoFundMe pages. You can donate here and here.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers look over the scene of a fatal car wreck...
Feds: Father had meth in system, was driving truck in fatal collision with golf team van
Despite recently losing some big box retailers, a business owner said the mall is still at 80%...
Business owners hope to revive Sikes Senter Mall
Blue Bell releases new flavor for National Ice Cream Month
Blue Bell releases new flavor for National Ice Cream Month
fentanyl tracings found on money
WFPD talks dangers of fentanyl tracings found on money
In this photo taken from surveillance video provided by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent...
Lawmaker: Officer checking phone in Uvalde video is husband of slain teacher

Latest News

City of Vernon speaks on Roy Orbison mural
City of Vernon speaks on Roy Orbison mural
Family, friends hold memorial for Johnny Perez
Family, friends hold memorial for Johnny Perez
Southern Grit Advocacy warns of sextortion
Southern Grit Advocacy warns of sextortion
Red River Valley Museum hosts 21st annual art show
Red River Valley Museum hosts 21st annual art show
FILE - Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scrambles against the Cincinnati Bengals...
Lawyer: 30 women settle Watson-related claims against Texans