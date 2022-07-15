Email City Guide
Kids help kick off Texas Ranch Round Up

The Kids Round Up took place Friday morning at the Kay Yaeger Coliseum.
By Michael Grace
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For 41 years, the Texas Ranch Roundup in Wichita Falls has drawn in crowds from all over Texoma. But, before folks could gather for the Friday night rodeo, it was essential to show the ropes to the next generation with the Kids Round-Up.

From a petting zoo to lasso lessons, the morning had everything for these cowboys and girls in the making, but don’t let animals know how good some of the kids already are at roping; they may get a little intimidated.

The fan favorite of the morning was the mechanical bull, as the motorized beast gave some trouble while others could gracefully tame it.

Besides the Kids Round-Up, the day also featured a trade show along with the rodeo at 7 p.m. The trade show continues on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $5.

