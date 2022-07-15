Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

LeeAnn is looking for her forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It is our favorite part of the week, it’s time for pet of the week.

Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined News Channel 6 Friday to introduce us to her feline friend. LeeAnn is a 1-year-old cat who is sweet and prefers a laid-back home.

Emily’s Legacy Rescue has a $100 adoption fee for cats which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers look over the scene of a fatal car wreck...
Feds: Father had meth in system, was driving truck in fatal collision with golf team van
Despite recently losing some big box retailers, a business owner said the mall is still at 80%...
Business owners hope to revive Sikes Senter Mall
The crash happened at Kovarik and Barnett roads.
One injured in Barnett Road motorcycle crash
Blue Bell releases new flavor for National Ice Cream Month
Blue Bell releases new flavor for National Ice Cream Month
fentanyl tracings found on money
WFPD talks dangers of fentanyl tracings found on money

Latest News

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal.
Dot is looking for her forever home
Emily's Legacy Rescue has a $140 adoption fee for dogs.
Princess Lil Bit is looking for her forever home
You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal.
Bev is looking for her forever home
Music is looking for her forever home
Music is looking for her forever home