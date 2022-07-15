MPEC hotel, convention center construction remains on track

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Construction for the new MPEC hotel and convention center in Wichita Falls is starting to take shape.

City officials are excited to see the project finally taking form and going vertical.

They meet with contractors about once a month to talk about the project and so far, there have been no signs of delay. The elevator towers and shafts are now complete along with a pickup and drop-off area.

“It’s been a long process, this project has been in the works for a long time,” Blake Jurecek, Assistant City Manager, said. “I know there’s a lot of people who are real excited when they finally started seeing the ground break and construction started, so it’s been exciting.”

Nearly 300 people have been hired to construct the hotel and once it’s finished, there will be more than 100 open jobs. The hotel will allow the city to bid on larger conferences in hopes to bring more people in to show them what Wichita Falls has to offer.

The hotel and convention center is on track to be completed in June 2023.

