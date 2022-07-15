Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Officer gives lost child piggyback ride as they search for family

While searching for his caregiver, officer Miles Lewis hoisted the boy on his back for a fun...
While searching for his caregiver, officer Miles Lewis hoisted the boy on his back for a fun piggyback ride around the neighborhood.(Savannah Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (Gray News) – A police officer in Georgia is being praised for the compassion and care he showed a lost child.

Around 9 a.m. Friday, officers with the Savannah Police Department responded to a call about a lost child. The boy was able to describe to officers where he came from and the name of his caregiver.

While searching for his caregiver, officer Miles Lewis hoisted the boy on his back for a piggyback ride around the neighborhood.

The Savannah Police Department shared a photo of the two on Facebook, writing, “Thank you to Officer Lewis for keeping this child happy and smiling while they located his caregiver!”

Police found the boy’s caregiver, and he was safely returned.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers look over the scene of a fatal car wreck...
Feds: Father had meth in system, was driving truck in fatal collision with golf team van
Despite recently losing some big box retailers, a business owner said the mall is still at 80%...
Business owners hope to revive Sikes Senter Mall
Blue Bell releases new flavor for National Ice Cream Month
Blue Bell releases new flavor for National Ice Cream Month
fentanyl tracings found on money
WFPD talks dangers of fentanyl tracings found on money
In this photo taken from surveillance video provided by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent...
Lawmaker: Officer checking phone in Uvalde video is husband of slain teacher

Latest News

City of Vernon speaks on Roy Orbison mural
City of Vernon speaks on Roy Orbison mural
Family, friends hold memorial for Johnny Perez
Family, friends hold memorial for Johnny Perez
Southern Grit Advocacy warns of sextortion
Southern Grit Advocacy warns of sextortion
Red River Valley Museum hosts 21st annual art show
Red River Valley Museum hosts 21st annual art show
FILE - Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scrambles against the Cincinnati Bengals...
Lawyer: 30 women settle Watson-related claims against Texans