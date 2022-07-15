Email City Guide
One injured in Barnett Road motorcycle crash

The crash happened at Kovarik and Barnett roads.
The crash happened at Kovarik and Barnett roads.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One person was injured Friday in a motorcycle wreck at Kovarik and Barnett roads.

It happened around 12:40 p.m. when a truck and the motorcycle were traveling northbound on Barnett Road. The truck reportedly stopped to turn west onto Kovarik Road, and the motorcycle driver had to make an evasive maneuver.

Police on scene said the motorcycle clipped the back of the truck and then drove off the road.

The motorcycle driver was taken to a hospital via an ambulance, and their condition is unknown at this time. They were reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. None of the truck occupants were injured.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

